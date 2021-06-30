Gallery: Check out all the Tipperary images from the week in sport

Some great shots from across all sporting spectrums
It was another great week for sport in County Tipperary. Check out some of the images from what has been a very busy period.
Dundrum AC Women's Team who won Bronze at the County Novice Road Championship in Moyne. L-R: Catherine Fogarty, Laura McCarthy Armstrong and Tish Ryan.
Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy with his son Alex and wife Jess following his election on Tuesday afternoon in the town hall
