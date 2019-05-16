PICTURE GALLERY: All the action from Tipp Classical launch

Feile fever has well and truly crept in following the spectacular festival launch of Tipp Classical at Ryans of Camden Street, Dublin earlier this week.

A host of extra acts were unveiled at Tuesday's launch as part of this year's line up in Semple Stadium including the legendary Shane MacGowan, The Blizzards and Horslips.

They will join previously announced acts including The Stunning, Something Happens, Sultans of Ping plus many more.

Tipp Classical takes place on September, Friday 20 and Saturday 21. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite via www.TippClassical.com while physical tickets are available in Lar Na Pairce, Thurles

PRICING

€159.50 incl. booking fee - Weekend Ticket

€89.50 incl. booking fee - Friday Day Ticket

€89.50 incl. booking fee - Saturday Day Ticket

€150.00 incl. booking fee - Campervan Ticket

For further information visit www.tippclassical.com.

PICTURES: Michael Donnelly