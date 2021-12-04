Light Up Nenagh 2021 Christmas Festival tomorrow
Light Up Nenagh 2021 Christmas festival will take place on Sunday, December 5, from 3pm to 6pm.
The festival will celebrate the turning on of the Christmas lights, and live music will play throughout the afternoon. Live performances include Trudi Lawler, Tom Bán, DJ J.P O’Meara and more.
Music from the Movies, an audio-visual event celebrating Disney, Pixar and Christmas, will also take place.
The public is advised that Pearse Street will be closed to traffic from 9am to 8pm.
