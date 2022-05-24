Therapeutic garden at Circle of Friends Cancer Care Centre in Tipperary Town to open on Saturday

Jennifer Jones Hickey who founded Circle of Friends
The official opening of the therapeutic garden and pavilion at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town will take place on Saturday, May 28 at 1.30pm. The garden will be open from 11 am till 4 pm on the day.All are welcome.
