26 May 2022

Irish TikTok star and boxing champs among guests for this week's (May 27) Late Late Show

Irish TikTok star and boxing champs among guests for this week's (May 27) Late Late Show

26 May 2022 11:16 AM

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy will celebrate 60 years of the show tomorrow night (Friday May 27) alongside bumper guests to celebrate the milestone. 

Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu - who fled a war-torn city near Ukraine's Russian border - will join Ryan on the sofa, as well as model Rosanna Davison, Tik Tok star Miriam Mullins, historian Catherine Corless, and journalist Charlie Bird, among others. 

Oscar-nominated Kerry woman Jessie Buckley - who recently drew attention with her outfit at the Met Gala 2022 - will chat about her critically acclaimed album with renowned singer-songwriter and record producer, Bernard Butler. The duo will talk about their love of Kerry and how it inspired their collaboration. 

Ireland's boxing world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke will bring their gold medals to the studio and speak about their incredible achievements, while actor Mario Rosenstock will also appear to channel his inner Christy Moore with a song. 

Dublin singer-songwriting sensation Dermot Kennedy, home in Ireland during his on-going world tour, will join forces with RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform his new chart-topping single ‘Something to Someone’. 

He will be joined by beloved musicians who will share their memories of appearing on the show over the years, including Clannad's Moya Brennan, Altan's Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Christy Dignam, and Billy McGuinness from Aslan, as well as Shobsy and Lyra. 

Plus, to wrap up the season (and another decade), there will be special 60th birthday Late Late Show wishes on the night from past guests including Peter Kay, Imelda May, Cliff Richards, Michael Parkinson, Adam King, Conan O’Brien, Michael Flatley and Chris Hadfield. 

Watch the show tomorrow (Friday May 27) at 9.35 pm. 

