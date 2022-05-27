Female boxing champions among guests for tonight's (May 27) Late Late Show

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy will celebrate 60 years of the show tonight (Friday May 27) alongside bumper guests to celebrate the milestone.

Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu - who fled a war-torn city near Ukraine's Russian border - will join Ryan on the sofa, as well as model Rosanna Davison, Tik Tok star Miriam Mullins, historian Catherine Corless, and journalist Charlie Bird, among others.

Get well wishes pour in as Longford political 'stalwart' Christy Warnock fights for life in hospital Well wishes and messages of support have been extended to former long serving Longford Town councillor Christy Warnock who is battling serious illness in hospital.

Oscar-nominated Kerry woman Jessie Buckley - who recently drew attention with her outfit at the Met Gala 2022 - will chat about her critically acclaimed album with renowned singer-songwriter and record producer, Bernard Butler. The duo will talk about their love of Kerry and how it inspired their collaboration.

Ireland's boxing world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke will bring their gold medals to the studio and speak about their incredible achievements, while actor Mario Rosenstock will also appear to channel his inner Christy Moore with a song.

Dublin singer-songwriting sensation Dermot Kennedy, home in Ireland during his on-going world tour, will join forces with RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform his new chart-topping single ‘Something to Someone’.

He will be joined by beloved musicians who will share their memories of appearing on the show over the years, including Clannad's Moya Brennan, Altan's Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Christy Dignam, and Billy McGuinness from Aslan, as well as Shobsy and Lyra.

Plus, to wrap up the season (and another decade), there will be special 60th birthday Late Late Show wishes on the night from past guests including Peter Kay, Imelda May, Cliff Richards, Michael Parkinson, Adam King, Conan O’Brien, Michael Flatley and Chris Hadfield.

Watch the show tonight (Friday May 27) at 9.35 pm.