Rose Aisling O'Donovan will fly the flag for Tipperary on national TV Monday night

Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan will be interviewed on stage tonight in Tralee
The RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival is back on television screens tonight as host Dáithí Ó Sé meets the 33 hopefuls.
After the festival's three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, 33 Roses from Ireland, Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and the Middle East are in the Kingdom for the live shows at Munster Technological University's Kerry Sports Academy.
Among them is Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan from Fethard whose family and friends will be at the venue tonight to cheer her on.
Aisling will be interviewed by Dáithí Ó Sé tonight and she is expected to be among the first Roses to be interviewed on Monday in the first of the two shows.
The RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival airs live on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player from 8pm to 9pm and 9:35pm to 11:35pm tonight and Tuesday.
