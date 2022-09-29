Search

29 Sept 2022

Amazon reveals latest Kindle

Amazon has released its latest Kindle that gives users a writing option for the first time since the original device was launched 15 years ago.

The Kindle Scribe is 5.8mm wide and has a glare-free 10.2-inch screen and comes with its own “basic” or “premium” pen option, which magnetically snaps on to the side and does not need charging.

Amazon said the device was designed for reading and notetaking in millions of books, adding notes to documents and journaling.

Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International, said: “Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper.

“It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea.

“Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love — millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life — with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

The Kindle Scribe starts at £329.99 and has options for 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage.

Amazon’s annual product launch also saw it releasing the next generation of Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids with new designs and sound improvements, while the latest version of the Ring camera allows users to track the exact path a visitor has taken to the front door or around the house.

