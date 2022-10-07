WATCH: Trailer for highly anticipated Mario movie released

The teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially been revealed!
The teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially been revealed!
The film will include well-known Nintendo video game characters Bowser, Toad and the main man Mario.
Watch the trailer below:
The official teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here!— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) October 6, 2022
❤️ this tweet to Power-Up with exclusive updates from #SuperMarioMovie ! pic.twitter.com/MnaZAdzDrB
Gautam Saigal, AMEX; Matt Lynch, Tourism Ireland; and Melissa Steele, Cashel Palace Hotel, at TFest in Dubai.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.