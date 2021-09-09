Tipperary Dance International Festival coming in October

Tipperary Dance International Festival is a dedicated space and time where you can discover dance in a myriad of ways.

From 6 to 16 October the festival will showcase performances and events by national and international artists in ten locations across County Tipperary. Transforming libraries, theatres, schools, churches, galleries, cinemas and museums into spaces for encounters, discussions and the exchange of ideas the Festival promises cutting edge work amid a friendly and vibrant atmosphere.

Commenting on the announcement of the programme Alexandre Iseli, Festival Director said “It is an understatement to say that we are delighted and proud to gather artists from Ireland, Italy, Germany and France, once again in Tipperary, to meet our audience and meet each other, in the flesh! We have an inspiring and diverse programme on offer for 2021. We cannot wait to see you all here.”

Highlights of the festival include a double bill at Tipperary Excel Arts Centre (Thursday 7 October) featuring the works of two international solo artists: TANZANWEISUNGEN (it won’t be like this forever) Aerowaves artist Moritz Ostruschnjak’s acclaimed thirty-minute solo piece full of self-reflective and ironic references that defies any definition, and Italian dance artist Francesca Foscarini’s ANIMALE inspired by the painter Antonio Ligabue.



Audiences will be entranced by a further double bill presented at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles (Friday 8 October). Root is a new work from Syrian born, Berlin based Saeed Hani made in collaboration with dance graduates from the University of Limerick playing in the gallery space. On the main stage irish modern dance theatre / John Scott’s Dances for Inside and Outside, is a fast-moving dance explosion with eight stunning dancers from Ireland, Angola, France, Poland, and Ethiopia, in the making since the beginning of the pandemic.

Intrinsic to the festival programme is the Spotlight Ireland triple bill (Saturday 9 October) at Kickham Barracks, Clonmel. Supporting artists making work in Ireland today, this year’s featured choreographers are Tobi Omoteso, Lucia Kickham and Fearghus Ó’Conchúir.

Festival goers are invited to enter into the exciting and diverse creative universe of dance choreography reimagined through the lens of film in the festival’s Screendance. Runnin g across two evenings at Excel Arts Centre Cinema (Wednesday 6 October and Sunday 10 October) audiences can choose from a wide range of selected films from artists across the world.

Dancing our social engagement is the theme for this year’s Symposium, in partnership with the University of Limerick. It questions the potential of dance to interrogate pressing social issues of our time. It brings together a range of international artists, researchers and students to uncover how dance can be a catalyst for change and a pathway into exploring our humanity.

UP-CLOSE is a dynamic energetic duet that explores themes of friendship, trust and building resilience. Created by Monica Muñoz for young audiences, UP-CLOSE is a festival schools’ commission.

Children from Gaelscoil Thiobraid Árann feature in the film premiere of TRIBE at Tipperary Excel Arts Centre (6th October). A dance film, the children embarked on an exciting journey of discovery through dance. TRIBE is a Tipperary Dance in Schools programme led by choreographers Jazmin Chiodi and Lucy Dawson with an original music by Oscar Mascareñas.

This year’s Dance in Libraries introduces the work of dance artist and filmmaker Mary Wycherley with local communities. Commissioned last year by Tipperary Dance Far-flung Dances is a series of films shot outdoors in the beautiful and unique Tipperary countryside. The work unfolds over five episodes or visual poems, each with their own identity yet all intrinsically linked. The collection allows visitors to discover our relationship with the land, seen through the lens of some of County Tipperary’s most scenic places and to engage with Mary and her work.

Tipperary Dance is funded by Arts Council under the Arts Grant scheme and Festival Investment Scheme, Tipperary County Council Arts Office and Tipperary Excel Arts Centre.



Booking details: www.tipperarydance. com