Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club

SIAB Schools International Combined Events

Dillon Ryan, CBS Thurles, pictured with his silver medal at the SIAB Schools International Combined Events in Glasgow recently. Dillon was Tipperary’s only representative on the Irish Boys U/16 team finishing 8th overall scoring a personal best of 2930 points, also setting personal bests in the 60mH and 200m. He was the 3rd scoring member for Ireland in the Boys U/16 competition with the Irish team winning silver behind England. Dillon is a member of Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C and follows in the footsteps of his two older brothers, Daniel and David, both individual and team winners at this prestigious competition.

Munster Juvenile Uneven Age & Senior Cross Country

November 11th the club will host the Munster Juvenile Uneven Age & Senior Cross Country Championships at the Turnpike, Twomileborris.

Moycarkey-Coolcroo AC are delighted and honoured to have been selected to hold such a prestigious event in the cross country calendar.

To host an event like this requires lots of help and therefore we are appealing to parents, guardians, current and past club members, and all members of the community that can contribute before or on the day.

Saturday November 10th we require volunteers to help with:

- Setting up the course, course details can be viewed on www.munsterathletics.com

Sunday November 11th we require volunteers to help with:

- Parking

- Directing Traffic On The Road at various points and junctions

- Help In The Shop

- Gate attendants

- Stewards on the course

If you can help or know anyone that is willing to help please send a message via Whatsapp or FB messanger or by text/phone to the following people, or any Club Official.

In addition if you can come and support our local athletes on the day it would be greatly appreciated!

Olivia Coughlan 087 7919241

Billy Purcell 087 2467226

Stephen Coman 087 6474176



Munster Development And Performance Squad

Congratulations to Anna Ryan, Jack Ryan, Dillon Ryan, Adam O'Dwyer, Ben O'Dwyer and Sean Mockler on being selected to train with the Munster Development and Performance Squads.

They had the opportunity of working with the best coaches in the country.

The first Squad session got underway last weekend at Nenagh Olympic Indoor Stadium and sessions will continue periodically over the next few months and will help nurture, develop and hone their craft in their selected disciplines which range from Shot Putt, to Pole Vault to Discus and hammer & long jump to name a few.

County Juvenile B Cross Country Championships

Congratulations to all our athletes who competed in the County B Juvenile Cross Country Championships in Moyne on Sunday last.

Ciara and Aisling Cleary. Emma and Katie Hackett. Christopher O'Campo. Darragh Coman. Kevin Ryan

Well done to Aisling Cleary who brought home a medal coming 4th in the girls U9!



Novice B Men’s Cross Country Championships

Well done to John Fogarty who came 13th in the men’s event just one week after completing the Dublin City Marathon.