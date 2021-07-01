County Tipperary athletics news - Novice championships held in Moyne

The County Novice Road Championships took place in Moyne last Sunday in summer like conditions as warm weather was the order of the day. The County Board would like to thank all the Clubs for such brilliant support as we were treated to two high quality and quantity races. The County Board would also like to thank Moyne AC for the trojan work they and their stewards done to ensure the whole event was well organised in such trying times.



Just before the start of the women’s 3K race there was a minute’s silence in honour of Gillian Lawlor Ryan of Thurles Crokes who died so tragically last May and who was 2nd in this race last year.



The women’s 3k event was first off and right from the start the Clonmel AC duo of Hannah Steeds and Maire Claire McCarthy went to the front and set a strong pace that soon had everyone in single line. Hannah gradually increased the pace that soon saw her draw clear of Maire Claire and opened a good lead, a lead she held all the way to the line to win very convincingly and a worthy Champion in 10 mins 24 secs.



Midway through the race we witnessed a battle for the minor placings as Evelyn Maher of Templemore AC joined Maire Claire. These two had a ding-dong battle for the next km where eventually, Evelyn opened a lead and kept it going to win the silver medal in 10 mins 41 secs with Maire Claire finishing strongly to win the Bronze in 10 mins 57 secs. For the record Louise Fogarty of Moyne was 4th in 11 mins 5 secs, 5th Patricia Ryan Dundrum AC 11 mins 9 secs and 6th Sharon Cantwell Moyne AC in 11 mins 13 secs. Anne Marie Halpin of Clonmel AC was 7th in 11 mins 27 secs, Elaine Horgan Clonmel AC 8th in 11 mins 37 secs, 9th was Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum AC in 11 mins 40 secs with Aisling Maher of Moyne AC finishing 10th in 12 mins 16 secs.



In the team event with three to score, the Clonmel team of Hannah, Maire Claire and Anne Marie won the gold medals on 11 points, thus retaining the title won last year. The Silver medals were won by the combined talents of the Moyne AC trio of Louise, Sharon and Aisling on 20 points. The Dundrum team of Patricia Ryan, Catherine Fogarty and Laura McCarthy Armstrong won the bronze medals on 30 points.



The men’s race also attracted a top-class entry. Here after the early charge, the field settled down and soon Evan Fitzgerald went to the fore and set a good pace maintaining that strong effort to come home a very worthy champion in 18 mins 13 secs. During the race we had Paul Minogue of Clonmel AC and Aaron O Donnell of Carrick on Suir AC battling for the minor placings. Then as they approached the 5k mark, Paul moved clear and kept the tempo going to win the silver medal in 19 mins 21 secs, he also won Silver in 2020.

Then we had Aaron O Donnell finishing well to win the bronze medal in 19 mins 33 secs. For the record 4th Dermot Gorman Carrick on Suir AC 20 mins 21 secs, 5th Nigel O Flaherty Clonmel AC 20 mins 29 secs, 6th Kieran Lees Mooreabbey Milers AC 20 mins 42 secs, 7th John Russell Thurles Crokes AC 20 mins 45 secs, 8th Joey Feery Clonmel AC 21 mins 13 secs, 9th Sean Landers Mooreabbey Milers AC 21 mins 33 secs and 10th Colm Bradshaw Dundrum AC 21 mins 38 secs.



In the Inter Club team event, 4 to score, Clonmel were convincing winners on 16 points with Evan, Paul, Nigel and Joey. The Silver medals were won by the defending Champions, Carrick on Suir on 32 points and their team consisted of Aaron, Dermot, Eddy Flynn 12th (22:02) and Tim Treacy 13th (22:04). The Bronze medals were won by the Mooreabbey Milers quartet of Kieran, Sean, Thomas Mulcahy 14th (22:07) and Willie O Donoghue 16th (22:25).