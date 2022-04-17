Moyne Athletic Club congratulates Katie Bergin

National 10k and Varsities Track & Field 2022

This weekend was quieter than usual but non the less there was quality running displayed by three Moyne AC athletes who competed on the roads and track over the weekend.



On Friday, Katie Bergin got her weekend and outdoor season underway as she negotiated the heats of the 100m & 200m at the IUAA outdoor championships held at the facility in Carlow IT.

Katie is currently studying and representing Carlow IT and here she qualified for Saturdays final in the 100m and 200m. (12.98 Q in the 100m and 26.08 Q in the 200m). On Saturday she followed up with a superb run in the 100m to take home the bronze in 12.43. 3 hours later she sat in her blocks for the 200m final where she battled hard and finished in 5th clocking 25.37. Well done to Katie!



Meanwhile bright and early on a crisp Saturday morning two athletes, Sharon Cantwell and Brian Carroll were busy racing around the Phoenix Park at the National 10k Championships which was hosted by Dublin City Harriers and incorporated the Great Ireland Run.

This saw a huge field of competitors and first mass race event these two athletes competed at since the pandemic. It was reported to be a very enjoyable day out for the pair with plenty of atmosphere and competitive action. Sharon and Brian tactically set out together from the gun and positioned themselves well up the field early on as they both looked to run sub 40mins.

The first half of the race was extremely quick which saw Sharon push on from approx. 2 miles in and clock a 5k PB at halfway with a 19.10. As the course became challenging at the latter stages, she stuck to her task and to her delight came home with a massive PB of 39.14. This also gave her a top 15 finish in the national championships!!

Certainly, a career highlight and excellent performance! Meanwhile, Brian never let Sharon out of sight and battled hard up the hill at the second half of the race and broke the 40min barrier also with a 39.56 and placed 22nd in the men’s O40 category.

This result bodes well for Brian as he prepares himself for another marathon block ahead of the worlds in Tampere, Finland.

Well done to all three who applied themselves very well this weekend and represented the club!



Moyne AC 5k Road Race

Please note in the diary that the club will be hosting a 5k road race this summer – Wednesday June 8th, 2022, at 7.30pm. Pop Up Races will be facilitating the event and entries can be made through their website. We would love to welcome you all to what is promised to be a very enjoyable evening of running. More details to follow in the coming weeks.



County Junior, Senior and Masters’ Track & Field Championships

The above championships which take place in Templemore on Sunday April 26th. Please ensure that you have given your entry to our competition secretary, Ber Spillane by Tuesday April 19th so that she can co-ordinate all entries for the on-line system.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday April 8th was Mark King, Cooleeney. Winning amount €127. Envelopes are available at all training sessions and in Quinlan’s Pub, Moyne On-line options are also available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and follow the Split the Bucket tab where there are several prepay options. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.