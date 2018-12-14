IDA carry out just four site visits in Tipperary in 11 months

The IDA have carried out just four site visits to Tipperary in the first 11 months of the year, the Tipperary Star can reveal.

As of November 28, 2018 the IDA have made four site visits to the county.

However an IDA spokesperson said the authority would not provide break down site visits to individual towns, adding that “companies usually visit more than one location within the county while on itinerary.”

In 2017, Tipperary received seven site visits by the IDA compared to eight visits in 2016.

In 2015 there were 12 visits to Tipperary.

Figures released to the Tipperary Star earlier this year showed that of the total 10,684 net jobs created by the IDA in the whole country in 2017, only seven were created in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) companies in North Tipperary.

