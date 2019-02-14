Dovea Genetics in Tipperary wish to recruit an Accounts Assistant

Dovea Genetics is a well-established business in the area of bovine semen sales. It now wishes to recruit an enthusiastic driven individual for the position of Accounts Assistant. This is a permanent full time position.

The Position:

The role will include all aspects of accounts receivable. It will suit a part qualified accountant with 2-3 years experience in a similar role.



Key Duties:

- Customer invoicing

- Customer query resolution

- Credit control

- Month end reporting

- Some IT responsibilities

- Assisting with other projects as assigned

Candidate Requirements:

- Experience of computer-based accounting systems

- Strong knowledge and experience of Microsoft Office packages including Excel and Word

- Ability to work on own initiative and demonstrate good organisational and time management skills



Interested candidates should forward their C.V. to Mary Quinlan (mquinlan@doveagenetics.ie) by close of business on Friday 22 February.

Dovea Genetics is an equal opportunities employer



