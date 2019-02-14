SPONSORED CONTENT
Dovea Genetics in Tipperary wish to recruit an Accounts Assistant
Dovea Genetics are Ireland’s leading bovine AI company in both the beef and dairy herd
Dovea Genetics is a well-established business in the area of bovine semen sales. It now wishes to recruit an enthusiastic driven individual for the position of Accounts Assistant. This is a permanent full time position.
The Position:
The role will include all aspects of accounts receivable. It will suit a part qualified accountant with 2-3 years experience in a similar role.
Key Duties:
- Customer invoicing
- Customer query resolution
- Credit control
- Month end reporting
- Some IT responsibilities
- Assisting with other projects as assigned
Candidate Requirements:
- Experience of computer-based accounting systems
- Strong knowledge and experience of Microsoft Office packages including Excel and Word
- Ability to work on own initiative and demonstrate good organisational and time management skills
Interested candidates should forward their C.V. to Mary Quinlan (mquinlan@doveagenetics.ie) by close of business on Friday 22 February.
Dovea Genetics is an equal opportunities employer
Contact us
Tel: 0504 21755
Web: www.doveagenetics.ie
Facebook: @doveagenetics
Twitter: @doveagenetics
