We are hiring! Commercial Manager Multimedia sought for Tipperary Star & TipperaryLive.ie

Commercial Manager Multimedia

Competitive salary

Thurles

We are looking for an astute Commercial Manager with proven sales ability to head up our busy Commercial Team, working across print and digital in the Thurles office of the Tipperary Star.

If you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, this is a role that could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.



About us

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking a Commercial Manager to lead the advertising sales team working on the Tipperary Star and TipperaryLive.ie

About the role

This is a key role within the business and we’re seeking an experienced multimedia Commercial Manager to sell and develop high performance print and online marketing solutions to local businesses.

As well as leading a sales team you will be tasked with servicing existing accounts and developing new business.



About you

The successful candidate will be assertive, keen to get ahead of the competition, innovative in their approach and disciplined about holding themselves accountable for results. Outgoing and friendly with the ability to adapt sales techniques, you will ideally possess excellent communication and negotiation skills and be able to build strong relationships with existing and potential customers.

Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

It would be ideal if you have some B2B advertising /sales experience including digital/online. A full driving licence is required.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies