Richard Foley Planning Consultancy

The company was founded by Richard in Tipperary in January 2016, having previously worked in various architectural fields since first graduating from DIT Bolton Street in 1998.

These have included general architectural practice, architectural metalwork, retail master-planning and the energy conservation sectors.

Richard has also supplemented his initial Diploma in Architectural Technology with subsequent qualifications including a Master's Degree in Planning & Development, DBER Assessor, Project Supervisor Design Process (PSDP) and most recently became a Certified Passive House Consultant in March 2017.

He has wide-ranging experience in the domestic, commercial, agricultural, educational, retail, sporting and energy conservation projects.

The practice is currently working on a number of domestic new-build and extension/refurbishment projects in Tipperary as well as providing Provisional BER Assessment advice to home-owners, developers and contractors on domestic new-build projects.

Planning permission has also recently been received for some small-to-medium scale residential developments in Tipperary and Kildare.

Services offered include: domestic design, planning and tender (new build, extension and multiple unit developments); pre-planning feasibility studies, certified passive house consultancy and domestic BER services for new build projects.

Contact Richard Foley by email rfoleyarch@gmail.com or call 087 760 4827.