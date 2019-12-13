Gardaí seize counterfeit goods in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized approximately €18,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods following a search at a house in Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, on Thursday, December 12.

At approximately 6pm, detectives from the Clonmel District executed a search warrant at a house in Mountain View.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected counterfeit footwear, clothing, handbags and cosmetics worth approximately €18,000.

The items are labelled as Nike, Adidas, Ted Baker, North Face and Hugo Boss.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.