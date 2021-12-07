Road Closed in Carrick-On-Suir
Tipperary County Council is reporting the L6605 Mullough, Carrick on Suir is closed for the evening.
A fallen tree is caught against an Eircom pole on L6605 near junction L6606 making the road impassable.
Diversions are in place.
The tree will be removed tomorrow.
