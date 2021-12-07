'Farewell to Tipperary' - Life size 'Galtee Mountain Boy' carving unveiled

With the Galtee Mountain Boy in Burncourt were John Fehilly, Trish Mulcahy, Liam Fleming Margaret Fox, Maggie Moloney and Will Fogarty. (Missing Sean Moylan, Dinny Lacey, Seán Hogan and Dan Breen)
The Arrival of “The Galtee Mountain Boy”
There was a very positive response this week to the arrival of “The Galtee Mountain Boy”.
The arrival came in the shape of a life size wood carving by Fear na Coillte Chainsaw Carvings and commissioned by the Rhododendron Walking Festival Group.
The Galtee Mountain Boy at home in Burncourt, sculpted by Fear na Coillte, Will Fogarty.
The Carving has found a home on the new built out area opposite Burncourt Church.
This is a further enhancement to the streetscape of the village.
