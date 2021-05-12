LTI awards at Spafield Family Resource Centre, Cashel

Congratulations to the learners from the Local Training Initiative (LTI) Retail Practice and Business QQI 5 in Spafield Family Resource in Cashel, 2019/2020 group who received their full award certification QQI 5 .



Unfortunately we were unable to have an Awards night due to the ongoing Government restrictions regarding Covid19; however, we did not want the occasion to pass without congratulating the participants.



The entire group of learners worked so diligently with their tutors and achieved fantastic results, all the learners are now following different paths in their lives, some to college and others to the world of work.



We would like to thank Tipperary ETB for their continued support each year to enable us to run this important and successful programme, also, the Voluntary Board of Management of Spafield Family Resource.



If you are interested in completing a QQI 4 or QQI 4, please contact either Betty or Ann on the Local Training Initiative Programme. Telephone 062-63622.



Meanwhile, over the next few weeks Spafield FRC will be working with From Outdoors to Labour Market (FOLM) to organise a group for the Cashel area.



For further information or an application form, contact Fiona on 062/63622. FOLM is is a model of education that will help to activate 990 people not in employment, education or training in three European regions, including Mid West (Ireland).