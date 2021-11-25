Tesco Ireland Christmas Trends research reveals Tipperary consumers are true traditionalists

Tesco Ireland has published its annual ‘Christmas Trends Research’ as the festive season approaches. Featuring a selection of seasonal statistics, the research examines the habits and behaviours of Irish consumers during the Christmas period and highlights new trends and insights within the Irish marketplace.

Following another year of uncertainty, the Tesco consumer trends research for 2021 looks to hone-in-on Christmas traditions and rituals to understand what ignites the festive spirit across Tipperary. Spending habits of the Irish consumer are also explored and the region’s attitude towards unwanted gifts is revealed.

True to Tradition

When it comes to household traditions, Tipperary has spoken, and the top traditions of the region’s households have been revealed.

Retro recipes are in as nearly half of respondents (46%) say they typically source their Christmas dinner recipes from a traditional family recipe passed down through generations. Millennials are confirmed as the main generation to dish out a delicacy from the past with (61%) of those aged 25-34 most likely to use a traditional family recipe passed down through generations

Just over 7 in 10 (75%) adults say that their favourite family Christmas tradition is Christmas dinner, closely followed by putting decorations on the tree (66%). The Late Late Toy Show has also been confirmed as a popular tradition with 41% of adults saying this is their favourite Christmas ritual.

Savvy Shopping with Spirit

Spending habits are set to soar this Christmas as consumers looks to make the best out of Christmas for 2021. But gifting habits will forever stay the same.

Spending is on the rise this year as one in five (21%) adults expect to spend more this Christmas compared to what they spent last year.

When it comes to spending on Christmas gifts this year, 34% of consumers plan to spend between €101 - €200 with 1 in 5 (19%) saying that they plan to spend €201 - €500



Good news for those who shop to surprise, nearly 6 in 10 (58%) adults say that they love a surprise gift! However, honesty is the best policy with 27% of respondents who will be telling their loved ones straight up what they want for Christmas.

We’re a good-natured lot! Over 7 in 10 (77%) adults don’t mind when someone gifts them something they don’t like or didn’t ask for. It’s the thought that counts, with 18% saying they would most likely donate it to charity.

A Very Sustainable Season

Eco-conscious shoppers are prioritising the planet this season as sustainability takes centre stage.

As the environmentally conscious shoppers prepare for the festive season, the planet is kept in mind amongst 5 in 10 (50%) adults who say that sustainability will be a factor in their decision process when purchasing gifts this Christmas.



When it comes to practising sustainability this Christmas just over half (54%) of adults will be cutting down food waste, a 6% increase from last year. Shopping local has also grown in popularity with over nearly half of respondents (48%) planning to shop locally for gifts in comparison to last year (38%).

Amongst those who plan to cut down on food waste this year, just over 6 in 10 will do so by buying less food overall (64%) or by making better use of leftovers (75%) an 8% increase in comparison to 2020 research.



Community Spirit

The importance of community plays an integral role in Christmas activities across the region this season as the Irish public volunteer for crucial services.

Almost half (45%) of adults say that they will be either volunteering for a local charity, taking part in community activities or making an online donation to a local good cause this Christmas.



Just over half (55%) of adults say that they donate to charities during the Christmas period, with more than one in ten (14%) claiming that they only donate to charity at Christmas time.



Amongst those who typically donate to charities at Christmas, (61%) say they typically donate to children’s charities with just over half (55%) donating to homeless charities.





Commenting on the research findings, Cathal Deavy, Marketing Director, Tesco Ireland said, “What our research tells us is that after the last year the people of Ireland are excited that Christmas is back and are determined to enjoy the festive season. Traditions continue to play an integral role in households. No matter what way people are celebrating this year, at Tesco, we’re here to help with the best of festive food and drinks to make these occasions very special this year.”

After last year, the whole country is determined to have the most joyous Christmas ever, and that naturally demands the very best food and drink that Tesco has to offer. With that in mind, the Tesco Online Christmas Shop is now open on Tesco.ie where customers can peruse their favourite finest* products, look for tips and inspiration for Christmas dining at home with more great quality products to be added ahead of Christmas.

The Tesco grocery home shopping service has been a vital resource for many over the last eighteen months. This year, Tesco online customers can book their Christmas slot for home delivery or Click+Collect from now (for Over 65s and delivery saver customers) or 19th November, to include the favourite turkey pre-order service. Tesco Click+Collect is a free service available at 13 stores across the county, while thousands of extra home delivery slots are now available through the expanded service nationwide. For more information and a list of stores visit www.tesco.ie

Home Delivery and the Click+Collect Service are available at:

Store Name

Details

Nenagh

Home Delivery and Click+Collect

Clonmel

Home Delivery and Click+Collect

Tipperary Town

Click+Collect

