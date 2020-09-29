'I would have preferred to sit Leaving Cert exams,' says Tipperary teenager

A Tipperary teenager says Rockwell College was like a “second home”, as she prepares to start chapter a new chapter in life.

Clonmel's Poppy Kane was part of the Rockwell College Class of 2020, of which 38% achieved over 500 points.

“I have found it hard to get used to losing the routine 12-hour days at Rockwell and the little things like being surrounded every day by people I have known for so long. I never realised how much I would miss seeing them and being around them when it was taken away so suddenly,” Poppy tells TipperaryLive.ie.

The Clonmel teenager would have preferred to sit the traditional Leaving Cert examinations, but was nonetheless happy with her calculated grades and is looking to the future with optimism. “It’s just a relief to be finished,” she smiles.

She has secured a place studying Law at University College Cork, and is embracing the transition “day by day”. Poppy adds: “If this pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that everything can change in a day and it’s best to just focus on what I can control for now.”