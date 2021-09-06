Work commences on Clonmel Sports Campus

Plans for the campus
Work has begun on the €5 million multipurpose sports facility in Clonmel, as the project developed by Limerick Institute of Technology in partnership with Tipperary County Council gets underway.
The deal, which was agreed in July of this year, will become one of the key campuses of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.
The hub will include a 400-metre IAAF standard athletics track, skatepark, walkways and cycleways, playground and cycle (pump) track.
The project will also consist of the construction of facilities and tower buildings and associated site works, as well as floodlights for the athletics track and cycle pump track, and public lighting for all other areas.
The 1.88-hectare site for the Clonmel Sport Hub has been provided by LIT, and the project is expected to be a twelve-month project if no delays occur in the interim.
