Free Saturday parking in Clonmel for December
Clonmel Borough District has announced that free parking will apply to council-owned car parks every Saturday in December.
Charges will apply to private and street parking.
Loughmore Castleiney players celebrate after the football final on SUnday - but, will they be celebrating on the double next Sunday?
The death of Sandy Colville occured unexpectedly at his residence in Clonbanae, Cashel on Friday, October 29.
