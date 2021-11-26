Weekend GAA Fixtures - Novemer 26th - 28th

County Tipperary
27-11-2021 (Sat)
FBD Insurance U19 A Football Championship Final
Ballina V Clonmel Commercials in the Ragg 2.00
28-11-2021 (Sun)
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Final
Nenagh Éire Óg V Semi-FInal winner in Borris-Ileigh 12.30
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship Final Replay
Thurles Sarsfields V Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium 3.15
South Tipperary
28-11-2021 (Sun)
U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Cahir V Fethard in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12.00
West Tipperary
26-11-2021 (Fri)
Intermediate Football Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden Kilfeacle in Clonoulty 7.45
28-11-2021 (Sun)
U21 B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Arravale Rovers V Clonoulty Rossmore in Annacarty 11.00
Mid Tipperary
27-11-2021 (Sat)
U21 B Hurling Championship Semi -Final
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields in Gortnahoe 11.00
North Tipperary
U21 B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Portroe V Borrisokane in Kilcolman 2.00
28-11-2021 (Sun)
U21 A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Kiladangan V Nenagh Éire Óg in Borrisokane 2.00
Borris-Ileigh V Roscrea in Toomevara 2.00
U21 B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Templederry/Ballinahinch V Burgess in Kilcolman 12.00
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.