Tipperary deaths - Friday, February 1, 2019

The late Dan Barry

The death has occurred of Dan Barry late of Fr. Matthew Tce, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Dan, sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, son Gerard, grandson Adrian, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law Mary and Elenor, brothers-in-law John and Francis, nieces, nephews, extendeed family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 4 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to SS. Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late John Burke

The death has occurred of John Burke late of Ecovillage, Cloughjordan, Tipperary and formerly Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow – 30th January 2019 peacefully at Nenagh Hospital; Sadly missed by his loving son Eoin, daughter Aideen, daughter-in-law Una, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Keller’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh (Eircode E45 X094) from 5.30pm. until 7pm. this (Thursday) evening. Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 5.30pm. on Friday evening. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 11.30am. to The Church of The Assumption, Tynock arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Tynaclash Cemetery.

The late Peter Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Peter Fitzpatrick late of Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Phyllis (née Trears), daughters Colette and Olivia, grandchildren Milo and Olivia, sons-in-law Niall and Ian, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, An Garda Síochána and Thurles Golf Club colleagues and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 2nd Feb. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 3rd at 11am. Private burial on Monday 4th in St Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork. House Strictly Private Please.

The late Mary McInerney

The death has occurred of Mary McInerney (née Leamy) late of Main Street, Cashel and formerly of Ballytarsna, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. January 31st 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her family. Mary, beloved mother of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, daughters Breda Coogan, Aileen Palmer, Maeve Wallace, sons Liam and Gary, sons-in-law, grandchildren Andrew, Mark, Padraig and Don, sister Kathleen Crowe, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Edward Ryan

The death has occurred of Edward William (Ted) Ryan late of Glasnevin, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Janet and dearly loved father of John, Alison and Andrew; Ted will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Chizuru and Nadja, son-in-law David, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Sunday evening (February 3rd.) between 4 o’c and 6 o’c. Removal on Monday morning (February 4th.) to St. Mobhi’s Church of Ireland, Church Ave, Glasnevin arriving for Service at 12 o’c followed by private cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust.

The late Bridget Smyth

The death has occurred of Bridget Smyth (née Doran) late of Dunamore, Ashbourne, Meath / Dublin 7, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary. Suddenly. Bridget (Bridgie), beloved wife of the late Edward (Ned) and dear mother of Christy, Miley, Julie, Liam, Alice, Dolores, Elaine, Maureen, Ann and the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, brother Jimmy, sister Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Christy’s residence on (Friday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, McKee Barracks on (Saturday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’c followed by burial in Ratoath Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Martin De Porres.

