Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 18

Philomena Ryan (née Kennedy)

Stradavoher, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, with the same grace and dignity with which she lived her life, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter Una's home. Predeceased by her husband Michael, baby son William, brother Joe and close cousin Moira Mernagh. She will be sadly missed by her son Gerard, daughters Una and Siobhan, adored grandchildren Aoibhinn, Aoife, Daithí and Cathal, daughter-in-law Sinead, sons-in-law Greg and Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives, special friend Eileen, good neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 18th April from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 19th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Bridget Power (née Prout)

McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at her residence with her family by her side. Bridget, wife of the late Paddy, sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat, Thomas, Martin and John, daughters Marcella and Rose, sister Kathleen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday from 5.30 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Alice O'Shea (née Lonergan)

Newcastle, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Alice O’Shea (nee Lonergan), Newcastle, Co Tipperary.

Alice (in her 94th year) passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband John, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Miriam and Anne, grandchildren Aoife, Ian, Bryan and Tara, son-in-law Pat (Fraher), sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis

Edward (Neddy) McBride

Martin Breen Court, and Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Cork City, Cork

April 16th 2022

Predeceased by his son Christopher. Sadly missed by his family, wife Angela, sons Edward, Gregory, Michael and Wayne, brothers Christy, Willie John and Michael, sisters Elizabeth, Carmel, Anne and Josephine, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his sister's residence in Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town on Monday evening April 18th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral mass at 12 noon at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town on Tuesday 19th April and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Triona Keane

Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a short illness. Under the wonderful care of the staff of St John's Hospital, Limerick and Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Predeceased by her parents Connie and Mary. She will be sadly missed by her loving family sister Claire and brother Eugene, niece Orla, nephews Ronan and Eoin, Ronan's wife Malissa, grand-nieces Bella, Lara and Charlie, sister-in-law Grace, cousins, aunt Alice, uncle Joss, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 19th April from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th at 11am. Followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Fr. Kevin Daly OCSO

Mt. St. Joseph Abbey, Roscrea, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his Cistercian Community, his sisters Deirdre, Miriam and Mary, sister-in-law Madeleine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by Joe, John, Frank, Patrick, Ann, Libby and Cherry.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Mount St Joseph Abbey Church on Tuesday 19th from 3.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 20th at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Monastic Cemetery.

WILLIAM DALY

Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cappamore, Limerick

Late of Cappamore Co. Limerick. (Ex CIE). After an illness at University Hospital Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his devoted daughter Noreen & sons William and Michael, sister Phyllis, grandchildren Micheal, Alan, Nicole, Emma, Sophie, Ryan & Laura & his great-grandchildren, son in law Tony, daughter in law Lynn, sister in law, nieces & nephews, his great friend Timmy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May William Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend can view his Mass on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Andrew Byrne

Tullamaine House, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Andrew Byrne, Tullamaine House, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital on Saturday, 16th April, 2022.

Pre-deceased by his father Liam, brother Liam and sister Marie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Mary, his children Joseph, Edel, Liam, Claire and Linda, grandchildren, Luca, Adam and Lola, daughters-in-law Sharon and Chinwe, son-in-law Jason, mother Mary, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Andrew Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cork University Hospital. Donations can be made through the following link; https://www.idonate.ie

House Private Please.

The Byrne Family would like to thank The Emeregency Services for the care and attention given to Andrew. Also, a special thanks to all the Staff at Cork University Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements Later