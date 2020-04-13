Tractor sales in Tipp on a par with 2019

Tipperary is the third highest county for new tractor sales in the first quarter of 2020

Tipperary had the third highest tractor sales in the country for the month of March– the figures remain on par with the 2019 figures, despite the scenario the country now finds itself in.



There were sixty new tractors purchased by Tipperary people in March according to figures – this is just three behind Wexford but, Cork had the biggest sales with a whopping 133 new tractors purchased by farmers and contractors.



Across the country, 238 tractors were registered during March and this is just 2 units behind the March 2019 figure. The total number registered for the first quarter of 2020 amounts to 896 which is exactly the same number as was registered for the first quarter of 2019. 90% of the sales were of tractors about 100hp and 59% were of machines of 120hp or more.



The farm machinery trade continues to work through the supply of parts service, repairs and deliveries as they endeavour to provide essential support to the agricultural sector in particular, which is steaming ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic.