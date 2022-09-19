READ: Important information for Tipp farmers ahead of National Ploughing Championships

Tipperary farmers and the general public who are planning on attending the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois this week are being advised of the following protocols for traffic at the venue.

Traffic Management Information for National Ploughing Championships

An Garda Síochána has a significant Policing Operation in place for the National Ploughing Championships taking place on Tuesday 20th, Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd September 2022.



With an anticipated in excess of 80,000 persons attending this event each day a Traffic Management and Parking Plan has been put in place.



The assistance of all road users is required to allow Traffic to move freely to and from the event during these times.



Gardaí are urging road users not attending the National Ploughing Championships to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Ratheniska village from Tuesday 20th September at 6am to Thursday 22nd September at 8pm.



For those attending the National Ploughing Championships, please view in the advance the Traffic Management Plan on Garda.ie or NPA.ie for the correct route to take depending on where you are travelling from.



The Traffic Management Plan includes an interactive map, which can be viewed on any internet-enabled device.



The map identifies various routes that attendees should use depending on where their journey commences and a written description and video information of their coloured route. These websites also provide valuable additional information for persons planning to attend the event.



The map can be viewed directly on this link:



https://arcg.is/14nDnO3



NB: Drivers are asked not to use other Satnav type devices as they may not have this up to date information and traffic diversions.



Over the course of the event persons are asked to listen and comply with any direction by An Garda Síochána or Stewards.

All farmers coming from the Munster area are advised to watch this video at the following link: https://youtu.be/0NK2eUREjg8