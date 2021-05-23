Focus on Fethard GAA Club - a proud club still topping Tipperary's roll of honour

Cumann Luthchleas Gael Fiod Ard

Current Club Executive:

Chairman – Tom Anglim, Secretary – Ann Fleming, Treasurer – Stephen Fitzgerald, PRO – Andy ODonovan



The Fethard GAA Club was formed in 1887 its founder member was Dick Cummins a great Gael who was honoured as County Chairman Tipperary in 1900-1905 and also became the first Chairman of Munster Gaelic Athletic Association in 1901 a great honour for the Friary Town with other Clubs in the parish Coolmoyne (1887-1965), Killusty (1915-1960), St Augustines (Fethard/Kilsheelan) (1970-1985), Kilnockin Emmetts (1942-1943), making up the present day Fethard Gaa Club (Fiodh Ard CLCG).Fethard has stood out since inception as the outstanding Football Club in Tipperary having Amassed 21 County Titles 15 Titles up to 1978 having won 10 Titles from 1887 to 1928, with two in the 80s 1984 & 1988 ,3 in the 90s 1991,1993, & 1997 winning our last County Title in 2001 twenty years ago with our previous gap 21 Years 1957-1978.

The Club is striving to get back in winnings ways with great talent at under age presently coming through with close guidance from the coaches, selectors and volunteers working tireless promoting the game at root level, Over the years Fethard have supplied quite a number of players to the County who wore the Jersey with pride since 1980s during this era our Club had outstanding players from 1984 Michael O'Riordan Capt, with 3 Titles (1978.84,88), Denis Burke (1984), Tommy Sheehan 6 Titles (1978.84.88,91,93,97,2001) Rev Aby Kennedy RIP2019 won 2 (1984,88), Michael Buddy Fitzgerald 6 (1978,84,88,91 Capt ,93,97,2001) Joe Keane RIP 2013 won 4 Titles (1978,84,88,91), Brian Burke 5 (1984,88 Capt,93,2001),Willie Morrissey 5 (1988,91,93,97,Capt,2001), Willie O'Meara 5 (1988,91 Capt,93,97,2001).Shay Ryan 2(1988,93), Eoin Cummins 2 (1988, 91), Miceal Spillane 4(1991,93,97,2001), Paul Fitzgerald 2(1997,2001)Damien Byrne 2(1997,2001),Glen Burke 1(2001),Cian Maher 1(2001), Aiden Fitzgerald 1 (2001).Brian Coen 1(2001) Thomas Anglim 1(2001)Michael Quinlan3 (1993,97,2001),Chris Coen 1 (2001), John Paul Looby 1 (2001) from above Paul Fitzgerald and Brian Burke served over 10 years each playing Senior Football for the County and both played for Munster.

In 2020 Bloody Sunday Committee recognised those who Played in Croke Park on 21 Nov 1920 we had three players on first fifteen that day Ned Shea Captain, Frank Scout Butler in Goal and Gus McCarthy at Corner Forward with a Plaque Unveiling in Fethard GAA Park that was renamed in 1982, Fethard Club has won 29 South Senior Football Titles (1914-2005), U21A Football 8 County Titles (1966, 67, 68, 87, 88, 2000,01,02) since inception 1961 with 15 South Titles(1966-2002) and in Minor Football we hold 4 County Titles(1957, 85, 89, 99) since inception 1932 with 12 South Titles (1932-1999), Junior Football 5 County Titles(1921,26,32,56.99) with 12 South (1913-2008) Fethard also has quite a few South Hurling Titles in all grades from Senior to Minor with the most recent was Intermediate South Titles 6 (1982,89,92,2002,06,08) with no adult underage title since 2007.

In 2013 Fethard lost its Senior Football status for the first time in its History regraded to Intermediate for the next 3 years we strove to regain the status and in 2016 having won our first South Intermediate Title beating Fr Sheehys 0-16 to 0-9 we had already won the County Final the previous week in a great game in Cashel Fethard 1-11 Golden/Kilfeacle 2-7 with Cian Maher leading the way as Captain on the day also Christopher Sheehan and Brian Healy bringing the Club back to Senior, after this success we were regraded again in 2018 the Club has remained there since our first Football team our top Hurling grade is Junior for 2021