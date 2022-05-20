GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (May 21 & May 22)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen!
The inaugural Tailteann Cup starts this weekend and there are a number of finals to be played over the two days. Saturday's schedule includes the Lory Meagher Cup final, the Nickey Rackard Cup final and the Christy Ring Cup final. In the evening, Galway and Dublin go head to head in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship before Kilkenny and Wexford clash at the same time.
Sunday's live listings will kick off with the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final between Kilkenny and Limerick while Wexford will host Offaly in the Tailteann Cup. Two Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures will conclude the weekend when Clare welcome Waterford and Tipperary take on Cork at the same time.
See the full GAA TV schedule below:
Lory Meagher Cup final
Longford v Louth, Croke Park, 1pm - TG4 YouTube channel
Nickey Rackard Cup final
Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4 YouTube channel
Christy Ring Cup final
Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4 YouTube channel
Leinster SHC
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 6pm - GAA Go
Leinster SHC
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena
U20 Hurling Championship final
Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 1:30pm - TG4
Tailteann Cup (preliminary round)
Wexford v Offaly, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm - GAA Go
Munster SHC
Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 4pm - RTE One
Munster SHC
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 4pm - RTE2
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.