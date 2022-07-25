Search

25 Jul 2022

REVEALED: How many viewers tuned into the All-Ireland football final?

REVEALED: How many viewers tuned into the All-Ireland football final?

Kerry's triumphant win over Galway in Sunday's All Ireland Football final was watched by an average of 862,000 viewers and a share of 75% of those watching TV at the time. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jul 2022 5:37 PM

Kerry's triumphant win over Galway in Sunday's All Ireland Football final was watched by an average of 862,000 viewers and a share of 75% of those watching TV at the time. Viewing numbers on RTÉ2 peaked at 5.03 pm with 960,000 people watching as referee Sean Hurson added five minutes of extra time. There were 131,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player. 

Following a tight match, the Sam Maguire Cup returns to the kingdom for the first time since 2014 after Sean O'Shea received the cup from GAA President Larry McCarthy. Yesterday marked Kerry's 38th Senior Championship title.  

It was a momentous day for Kerry's number 14, David Clifford, finally achieving his dream of winning his first Senior All-Ireland medal. During The Sunday Game he was firstly named 'Man of the Match' and RTÉ's team of panellists also awarded him 'The Sunday Game Player of the Year.'  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media