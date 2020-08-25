The Richie and Breda Horgan Memorial Hospice Golf Classic 2000 had over 190 teams playing in Dundrum last week and what an amazing event over four days in wonderful weather.

On behalf of the Horgan Family, Brian Horgan very sincerely thanks all who participated and in any way sponsored the event in these difficult times.This was the seventh year of the Classic and without the many sponsors, this event would not be possible.

"We would like to thank the greenkeeping staff for their work on having the course in great condition, and the staff of Deansgrove who were amazing throughout the week. A massive thanks to our main Sponsors, Jeff leo - Deansgrove and Dundrum House Hotel; D J & Marie Butler - Centra Dundrum; Mike McCormack - McCormack Builders Boston; Fitzgerald Family - Tipperary Healthcare.

Pictured above event organiser Brian Horgan and family

Results

1st Darragh Stapleton, Barry Murphy, Fionn Carew, Stephan Bawn. 114pts (BB9).

2nd Niall Horgan, Kenneth Horgan, Joanne Collins, Sheena Ryan. 114pts.

3rd Tony Lacey, Marguerite Fryday, Joe Hayes, Tommy Quigley. 113pts.

4th D.J Butler, Jack Ryan, Alan Butler, Joe Fitzgerald. 111pts.

5th Pat Sheedy, Pat O' Shaughnassy, Mike McCarty, Pa McGrath 110pts.

6th Paddy Fitzgerald, Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Fitzgerald, Holly Fitzgerald. 108pts.

Non G.U.I.

1st Alan O' Neill, Johnaton Murnane, John Mullane, Noel Dunlea. 112pts (BB9).

2nd: Dan Quirke, Hazel Quirke, Dylan Quirke, Shannon Quirke.112pts.

Ladies Team Prize

Helena Ryan, Kay Crosse, Catherine O' Halloran, Mary Knightly. 92pts.

Nearest The Pin on 3rd Hole: Kieran O' Dwyer.

Hit The Green on 6th Hole: Sheena Ryan.

Nearest The Pin on 12th Hole: Dan Fanning.

Longest Drive Ladies: Tuesday: Tish Ryan. Wednesday: Serena O' Farrell. Thursday: Marie Horgan. Friday: Holly Fitzgerald.

Men's Longest Drive: Tuesday: Eoin Collins. Wednesday: Vinny Downey. Thursday: Pat Ryan. Friday: Ken Morrissey.