Thurles Care Classic is an overwhelming success

On Friday July 23 last the 2nd Thurles Care Golf Classic was held in Thurles Golf Club.



With 58 teams on the timesheet it was a really enjoyable day and all the golfers were full of praise for the golf course and the food and drinks afterwards.



A day like this, which raised much needed funds for Suir Haven and North Tipp Hospice, shows just how much people appreciate the great work that these organisations do in our community and people were very generous with donations as well as team entries.



Close to €8000 was raised and will be equally divided between the two charities.



Thurles Care volunteers were on hand all day to meet and greet and they spent the day making sure that all the golfers got their burger on the 10th tee box.



The good news for their friends is that very soon they will be on the road again and as ever they wished to acknowledge Gerry Ryan Coach Hire who supplies the transport for all their trips.



Thanks also to Frances, Sarah and Sadie O Connell who spent all day taking entries and making sure that the day went so smoothly.



John Dwan was the main sponsor of the prizes and he was on hand to present them in the clubhouse on Friday night. The organisers are extremely grateful to John for his generosity and wish to thank him most sincerely. Thanks also to Stakelums Home and Hardware for their sponsorship and to everyone else who gave raffle prizes etc.



The winning team produced an incredible score of 113 pts and was made up of Michelle Flanagan, Ann Bourke, Mgt Flanagan and Jean Butler.



In 2nd place were Enda Bourke, John O'Connell, Philip O'Connell and Eoin O'Connell with 105pts.

In 3rd place with 103pts were Larry Moloney, Lil Leahy, Joe Irwin and Harry Mulhaire.

4th went to John O'Sullivan, Tom Ormond, Ann Maxwell and Breda O'Dwyer with 102pts.

5th on the same score were Peggy Kirby, Pauline Byrne, Mary Conan and Marian Tuohy.

The final team prize went to Seamus Costello, Mark Richmond, Tom Moylan and Greg Geoghan on 101 pts.

Men’s longest drive went to Martin Gleeson, ladies to Marian Finn, nearest pin for the ladies was Pauline Byrne and Sean Moloney was the men’s winner.



All in all it was a terrific day and we look forward to next year already when we hope to see all our friends back in Thurles for another day of golf and fun.



Thanks to everyone who took part, gave donations, organised goodie bags, took entries, Eamon O'Gorman and his staff, the green keeping staff and a huge thanks to Ashling Moroney in the golf club office who as ever gave us so much of her time and expertise in advance of the day.

See you all in 2022 please god.