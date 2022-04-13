County Tipperary Golf & Country Club Golf welcomes World Champion speed-golfer Robert Hogan

Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club



World Champion Speed-golfer Robert Hogan

PGA Coach at Dundrum House Hotel Golf Course; Rob Hogan who is a world champion Speed-golfer came first in the Sacramento Open at Bing Maloney Golf Club in Sacramento USA recently, He ran the 18-hole golf course in 35 minutes and 46 seconds with a score of 83. Rob was closely followed by former Canadian tour player Steve Vancil, with the 2016 World Champion Jamie Young in 3rd place. Rob is the only two time world champion in the sport of speedgolf.



The members of Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club are extremely proud of Rob for his wonderful achievement in speed golf. Rob is a very popular member of the professional staff at Dundrum House Golf Course under the management of PGA professional Marian Riordan.



Rob will host the Speed-golf Irish Open on September 5th and 6th in Dundrum House Golf Course, with a number of top American and international players already committed to playing. Rob who is originally from Wicklow has spent two years coaching golf in Malaysia before joining Marian Riordan and her team in Dundrum.



Rob is a very popular Golf Coach in Dundrum and working with a very active and dedicated committee from the Ladies & Mens clubs have been coaching over 100 juveniles in the past year. Rob is also in big demand for coaching adult golfers including golfers from neighbouring clubs.

We wish Rob the very best as he is heading to New Zealand on May 7th to 8th to take on the current world number 1 on his home course.



Ladies Golf

We had a number of competitions on the ladies Golf Calendar this week. On Tuesday April 5th we had a 9-hole qualifier which saw a high entry with some great score.

The results were in 1st place Carmel Lowth (44.2) with 19 Pts; in 2nd place Marie Horgan (20.5) 18pts; the Best Gross -Pauline Fitzgerald (17.8) 10 gross pts. Our regular Tuesday morning was well attended and the weather for the most part was favourable.

In 1st place Carmel Lowth and lucky dip winner Elizabeth Hayes. We had our first 18 hole qualifying for the season on April 3rd and 6th with impressive score being recorded the winners were in 1st place Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick (31.7) 40pts; in 2nd place Judy Hayes (37.2) 40 pts and Best Gross Libby Ryan (15.4) on 24 gross pts.



Thursday evening last saw a return to our Thursday evening social golf .The weather didn’t deter most of our ladies and the majority managed to stay dry. We retired to the club house after for some food and banter with the winners being; in 1st place Anne Blake 20pts, 2nd Sheena Ryan 19pts and 3rd Niamh Chadwick 19pts



Next week sees our 18 hole on April 10th & 13th and our Thursday evening social golf can be booked on the BRS from 5 pm.



Mens Golf

The winners of the Singles Stableford last weekend; in 1st place Adam Buckley (6) 38pts. 2nd Joe Murray (23) 36pts (b9) Best Gross John Canny (6) 29pts. 3rd Killian Ryan (21) 36pts



The Doubles leading Qualifiers; Daniel Currivan & PJ Collins 41pts. Kevin O’Sullivan & Richard O'Keeffe 40pts. Captain Brian Slattery & Darren Hayes 40pts. The draw and the rules is posted on men's Notice Board. The competitions next weekend are been run by golf shop.



The Two’s Competition

We had only one winner who was Drew Mclean with €40 added to his shop account



Seniors Golf

Results of last week’s 15-hole Champagne Scramble with 2 scores to count; in 1st place Tom Kennedy, Tommy Moloney & John Graves 86 (82 + 4). In 2nd place Noel McGuire, Diarmuid O’Connor, Charlie Gaffney & Denis McCarthy 84. In 3rd place Tommy Landers John Browne, John Moloney & Denis Ryan 81.