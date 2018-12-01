Church concert will signal the start of Christmas season in Clonmel

Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, is gearing up for the 19th annual Christmas Concert, which will be held at 8pm on Sunday night, December 9.

The Clonmel Concert Band are delighted to again headline this year’s concert.

Under conductor Danny Carroll, the programme will include all the festive favourites, as well as some stunning choral pieces and solo numbers.

Guest artistes, Derek Ryan and the Gaudeamus Choir, will again be part of this festive event, which is now well and truly established in the Clonmel entertainment and social calendar as the official start of the Christmas season.

Anyone who has attended these concerts in the past will testify that both the acoustical and visual setting of Ss Peter and Paul’s Church is very special.

Those attending for the first time are in for a really special treat.

Bringing the whole show together, with her immense and vast knowledge of all things musical, will be compere Maire Nic Gearailt of RTE Lyric FM.

Tickets for the concert will be available from the Ss Peter and Paul’s Parish Bookshop; Marians, O’Connell Street and at the door on the night.

