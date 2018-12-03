Rock of Cashel goes purple in support of third International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary will glow purple this evening, Monday, December 3, in a salute to all the Irish people with disabilities, marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 3 will see landmark buildings all over Ireland flooded in purple lights in a salute to the 643,131 people in Ireland, over 13% of the population, who live with a disability.

The Disability Federation of Ireland have a three-step plan to get anyone and everyone involved.

Take a photo of yourself/building in the purple haze. Post images and videos to social media using the hashtags #IDPwD #PurpleLights as well as mentioning the organisations housed inside.

From anywhere, anyone can take a photo and use filters on their smartphone to go purple and show their support.

So far Irish Rail are lighting up Heuston and Connolly Stations, while Trinity College and Bank of Ireland will face-off across College Green, and Liberty Hall will glow green for the day.

Kilkenny Castle will also be lighting up. Everyone can get involved by turning any sort of photo purple with this free online filter. https://www241.lunapic.com/ editor/?action=twotone

The man behind the fifty shades of purple, is disability activist and radio host, Gary Kearney who said, “sure, it’s a gesture but gestures matter”.

So get behind Irish people with disabilities this December 3rd. Acknowledge the participating organisations and buildings on social media or use the photo filters on your phone to turn your own home or image purple, and remember to use #IDPwD #PurpleLights