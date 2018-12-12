Co. Tipperary based HSE trainer receives two International Coaching Federation Awards

A Clonmel based HSE trainer was honoured by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Ireland at its 2018 awards ceremony.

Hilda O’ Neill Ryan took two of the 12 awards at the ICF’s Irish chapter’s annual event at the Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin. She was named both Internal Coach of the year and adjudged by her peers in ICF Ireland to be overall Coach of the Year.

Ms O'Neill Ryan is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC), who works with the HSE/South East Community Healthcare. She is accredited with the ICF and has 15 years of experience in the area of personal and professional development and training and has passionately incorporated coaching into her work in the health services over the past 10 years.

While working in both the private and public sectors, Hilda has developed a special interest in supporting individuals and organisations in relation to managing challenging situations in the workplace.

Hilda’s involvement as a HSE Internal Coach in the South East has developed over the past eight years and resulted in her secondment this year to the newly developed interim role of Workforce Development Lead in the Human Resources (HR) Department.

This role has a specific remit around supporting and developing staff, managers and teams in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford through coaching, facilitation and training. South East Community Healthcare delivers Primary Care (including community services), Social care (including services for disabilities and older people), Mental Health and Health and Wellbeing in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The International Coaching Federation, meanwhile, is dedicated to excellence in coaching. It serves as a non-profit organisation for fellow coaches to support each other and grow the profession and plays an active role in helping members to develop their coaching through regular events, communications and networking opportunities.

Now in its fifth year, the ICF Ireland Gala Awards is recognised as the premier event for coaches, industry and organisations. The purpose of the awards is to promote excellence, best practice and innovation in coaching.