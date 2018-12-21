Tipperary candidates should focus on local elections - Wood

With the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil now extended until 2020 there will, according to Councillor Tom Wood, “be an expectation that candidates already selected to contest the next general election but who are not presently members of Tipperary County Council will have their names on the ballot paper for the May local election.”

Cllr Wood contends that by contesting the May election such candidates would have the opportunity of presenting themselves to the electorate while outlining their party or personal policies and what they actually stood for.

“Election to the Council as active participants within the local government structures and within their own Municipal District would then give them a valuable platform from whence to set about contesting the next general election in a more positive manner”, he says