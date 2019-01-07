Centenary bus tour to Soloheadbeg on January 21

To mark the event that is credited as the beginning of the War of Independence, the group, TiDR (Tipperary in a Decade of Revolution) are running a bus tour, to mark the occasion. This will take place on Monday, January 21 and will arrive at Soloheadbeg about 12.30pm, the exact centenary of that historic event.

On the way, there will be a stop at Donohill, at the burial and birth place of Dan Breen. After a short commemorative ceremony at the ambush site, we will continue to Knocklong, scene of the famous rescue of Vol. Sean Hogan, in May of 1919.

There will be on-board commentary on some of the many significant events that occurred in that area of West Tipperary during the War of Independence and Civil War. The tour will conclude in St Michael’s Cemetery in Tipperary, where among others, lies the remains of one of the first casualties of that troubled time.

There are a number of seats still available for this tour that will mark one of the most important events in Irish history. Bus leaves Banba Sq, Nenagh at 9am, Borrisoleigh – 9.30am – Thurles – 10am.

For further details call 0862752634.

TiDR (Tipperary in a decade of Revolution) is a voluntary, not-for profit group, comprised of local historians. Our objective is the dispense and relay the history of that period in a non-political manner. This we do, through our tours, talks, lectures, pageantry, and re-enactments etc.