Launch of new Roscrea Lions Club directory

The new Lions Club Directory has just been launched and is on sale at the following outlets: Keane's Newsagency, Bernies Supervalu, Redmonds the Photographers, Mulrooneys, Carrolls, Spar.

The colour directory features a beautiful panoramic of Roscrea's historic Round Tower. Roscrea Lions provided the seed money which enabled the Round Tower area to be purchased and made it the attraction it is today. The inside covers feature montages of Lions Club activities interacting with the community of Roscrea. All photographs copyright Brian Redmond.

Many thanks to all who advertised and to the businesses who allowed us to sell the booklets in-store and the general public. The directory costs just €3 and all proceeds go to Lions Club Projects