Sean Treacy Pipe Band to be honoured at Moycarkey-Borris Saint Patrick’s Day Parade 

One of the most famous Pipe Bands in the country are to be honoured at County Tipperary’s first Saint Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

The Sean Treacy Pipe Band from Moycarkey-Borris are to be honoured as Grand Marshals at the Moycarkey-Borris Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Littleton later this month. Preparations for the parade, which takes place at 10.30am on Sunday March 17 thus making it the first Saint Patrick’s Day parade in the county on the feast of our patron saint, are well underway.

Speaking this week to the Tipperary Live Parade chairman Cllr Sean Ryan said ''We are delighted to honour one of the most famous pipe bands in the country at what will be our 23rd Saint Patrick’s day Parade in the village. Indeed the Sean Treacy Pipe Band were involved with our very first parade in 1996 with the Paddy & Josie Cooney school of dancing. The Sean Treacy Pipe Band have become synonymous not just with events in the parish but major events countrywide including Munster Final day in Thurles as well as playing a huge role in the Soloheadbeg commemorations this year to mention but a few’’.

He added ''All floats and participants are welcome to enter in advance or register on the day and there is no fee for participants. This year’s winning entry will receive €400, with €200 been awarded to second place and €100 to third. We have a number of categories with special trophies and prizes. We will also have the winning Minor County & Mid Hurling cups in the parade on the day’’.

In terms of the organisation Cllr Sean Ryan said ‘’Four independent judges will also be present on the day namely Jim Finn, PJ Harrington, Eibhlin Nevin and Martina Stapleton. There will also be a committee special prize for which the winner will receive the perpetual Pat Houlihan Memorial trophy in honour of the late Pat Houlihan who was synonymous with parade for many years until he passed away in 2012. A special collection will also take place on the day in aid of the new Sensory Garden in Two Mile Borris’’.

The Parade which always proves to be a great day out for families commences on Sunday March 17 at10.30am and will conclude by lunch time. Teas, coffees, hot soup and cakes will be served in the Muintir Na Tire Hall after the parade as a fundraiser by Moycarkey-Borris Ladies football club.

A special night where all the prizes will be presented will take place in Darmody’s Pub in Littleton on Friday March 22 at 9.30pm with music provided by Seanie Mockler & James Doran on the night.