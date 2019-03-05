Top marks for St Teresa’s nursing home in Cashel - HIQA report

St Teresa’s nursing home in Cashel has been given a clean bill of health by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

HIQA carried out a two-day announced inspection on November 19 and 20 last year, and the results were published on March 4. Cashel Care Limited is the registered provider of the home located in Friar Street, Cashel, which employs about 30 staff.

The original premises dates back to the 1800's and was formerly a convent that had been refurbished and modernised.

The inspector notes: “from speaking to residents and a review of the returned questionnaires; the overall feedback was very positive and people were happy with the care and support they received. All of the returned residents questionnaires issued as part of the centre's ongoing quality improvement programme, clearly identified staff as being very attentive and caring to residents. In these questionnaires residents also expressed satisfaction with the overall service provided, for example, the meals and activities available in the centre. Residents to whom the inspector spoke stated that staff provided exceptional care, that their choice and freedom to make decisions about their day was always respected. They also reported that there was a friendly atmosphere and felt that the centre was a homely environment in which to live.

