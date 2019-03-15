Burglar needed surgery after Thurles break in

A man who severely injured himself breaking into a premises in Thurles, was ordered to pay compensation to the injured party at Thurles district court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that staff at O’Meara Oil in Ballycurrane, Thurles, were alerted to a break in on December 15, 2016.

The perpetrator had gained access by breaking a window. No property was stolen. Gardaí from Templemore garda station recovered a blood sample from the scene, which was sent for analysis.

This led to the identification of the defendant, Dylan Murphy, with an address of 108 Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick. Mr Murphy was arrested and “made full admissions,” said Sgt Andrew Lyons.

Mr Murphy was charged with entering a building as a trespasser with intent to commit theft.

He has 30 previous convictions, including for drugs, public order, road traffic matters, burglary and robbery. At this stage, there has not yet been a value put on the damage caused to the window, said Sgt Lyons.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said Murphy has been “out of trouble” since October 2018. Mr Murphy has “turned a corner” in his life with the birth of his child, now aged two years old.

“He had a serious drug problem,” said Mr Morrissey. “He did injure himself severely, which required surgery,” added Mr Morrissey In relation to the break in there was “nothing stolen” and Mr Murphy has shown capacity to “change his habits,” said Mr Morrissey.

Judge MacGrath directed that the case be adjourned to May 28 next for a probation report, and that Mr Murphy produce compensation on the day.