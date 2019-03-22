Thurles Post Office: Stop the Move - Save our Square action committee to host a public rally on Friday, March 29

Following on from the disappointing meeting with An Post officials, the Stop the Move - Save our Square action committee will be upping their campaign by holding a public rally on Friday, March 29 starting at 11am. The rally will start from the Parnell Street car park and make it's way around Liberty Square before finishing up outside the Post Office. We encourage as many people, schools, clubs and organisations to come out in force so that a clear message can be sent to An Post that Thurles is not for turning and will not support the relocation of our Post Office to the Shopping centre. We have also asked our 5 TD's in Tipperary to unite together and arrange a meeting between the committee and the Minister for Communications Richard Bruton who is the Minister responsible for An Post. We hope this meeting will happen shortly. We also encourage poeple to keep signing our petition as we intend handing this over to the Minister. There will also be a poster campaign and we hope all shops and businesses in and around the town centre would put these up on their front windows