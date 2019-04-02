Tipperary golf course and driving range go on the market for €590,000

Tinhalla golf course and driving range in Carrick on Suir has come on the market with an asking price of €590,000.

Ennis Gough Property is delighted to bring this unique c.23 ha (c.57 acre) residential property to the market.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire existing land and infrastructure with the view to redeveloping the land, buildings and residence.

Alternatively, the existing infrastructure provides a new owner with the opportunity to redevelop and expand the current amenities which include golf driving range and 14 hole golf course.

Abutting the River Suir, the property is located on the R680 (Carrick on Suir to Portlaw road). The land is 3km from the town of Carrick on Suir, 24 km from Waterford City and 23 km from Clonmel.

The land is currently used as a multi-use facility comprising of 14 hole golf course, driving range, a putting green and motor driving school circuit for learner drivers.

The main residence is a two storey farmhouse extending to c.240m2 (c.2580 sq ft.) and in need of modernisation.

Consisting of 5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen/dining room, utility and office.

The outbuildings include a 5 span machinery shed. A haybarn with lean-to (currently converted into a former function room/former restaurant) The 9 bay driving range has beautiful views of the River Suir.

There are various old stone out houses with history and character around the property.

Viewing strictly through sole agents Ennis Gough Property.

Contact Deirdre Gough on 087-2411719