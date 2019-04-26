Launch of All Ireland sheep shearing championship in Cashel

The All Ireland and All Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool handling Championships 2019 was officially launched in Cashel on Wednesday, April 24.

Tipperary All Star Noel McGrath and Munster and Ireland rugby star Denis Leamy were on standby to shear a few sheep, watched on by enthusiastic young members of Cashel Rugby Club.

A hearty breakfast was provided by Tipperary Food Producers Breakfast Champions to the many advertisers and exhibitors who attended the festival launch, feasting on sausages from The Butchers Daughter, rashers from Crowe’s Farm, Cashel Blue Cheese on Spearmans bread washed down with copious amounts of apple juice from The Apple Farm.

All roads lead to Cashel for the All Ireland and All Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool handling championships 2019 on Saturday May 25, and Sunday 26.

We will have over 1,000 sheep on site over the weekend, with five shearing competitions held over the two days.

The main family festival will take place on Sunday May 26, where we will have an animal health village, a food and beverage village, as well as plenty of fun activities for young children amongst many other attractions.

On the Saturday night we will have live music and food as well as the exciting and entertaining Bulmers Speed Shearing competition.

As this is the only major sheep event being held in Ireland this year, we anticipate much interest from farmers from all over Ireland, as well as many attendees from the local towns and rural community, with crowds expected to exceed 3,000.