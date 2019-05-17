Cannabis found in ‘pouch’ of car in Thurles

A Thurles man was fined and disqualified from driving, after a quantity of cannabis was found in a vehicle in the town.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Garda Jennifer Skelly searched a vehicle at Loughtagalla, Thurles, on June 9, 2018.

Garda Skelly located a “quantity of cannabis herb,” in the vehicle, said Sgt Tommy Hanrahan. The herb was located in a pouch in the car.

Eimhin Cuddihy, of 55 Dun Lia, Thurles, took responsibility for the drug. The vehicle was impounded. Mr Cuddihy was charged with having no insurance, and unlawful possession of drugs. Judge MacGrath fined him €100 and disqualified him from driving for four years.