Ciara to shine for South Tipperary at International Miss Macra

Ciara Shine of Rathkeevin Macra is set to represent South Tipperary in this year’s International Miss Macra Festival.

The festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend from Friday, 2nd August to Monday, 5th August.

24 contestants representing 20 counties (including Switzerland!) will travel to Tipperary to compete for the honour of being crowned International Miss Macra 2019, following on in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Josephine O’Neill of Kilkenny. Various fun activities will be taking place over a jam-packed weekend where supporters are always welcome!

On Friday, a Charity Night will be held in Coffey’s of Stouke, Rossmore with all door proceeds being donated to South Tipperary Hospice.

On Saturday, the contestant will take to the stage to be interviewed by Spin South-West DJ Valerie Wheeler followed by music from ‘Heart and Soul’ and DJ.

On Sunday, a gala banquet will be held in the magnificent Anner Hotel, Thurles followed by music from ‘Silver Dollar’ and DJ and crowning of International Miss Macra 2019.

Ciara, a native of Clonmel, is currently working as a general operator in Abbott. Ciara is extremely active in her club playing basketball and other competitions with Rathkeevin. She is the current joint PRO for the county.

The International Miss Macra Festival 2019 committee would like to wish Ciara the very best of luck with the weekends festivities! If you would like to support Ciara over the weekend, please check our website (www.missmacra.com), ring or text Chairperson Edel on 087-7546972, Facebook (Miss Macra Festival) or contact us via e-mail (missmacra@gmail.com) for ticket info!